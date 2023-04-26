CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 520,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after buying an additional 304,110 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after buying an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,897,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. 31,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

