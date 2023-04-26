CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,584. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

