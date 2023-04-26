CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $28,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,044. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.