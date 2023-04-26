CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 231.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.66. 1,392,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,144. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $280.59 and a twelve month high of $390.48. The firm has a market cap of $356.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

