CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 12,198 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGCP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 57,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,609. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.