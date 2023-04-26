Casper Price Hits $0.0565 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Casper has a total market cap of $618.52 million and $17.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,669,113,112 coins and its circulating supply is 10,954,601,270 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,667,928,092 with 10,953,488,810 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05098027 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $11,739,728.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

