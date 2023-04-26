CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Citigroup cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. 233,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

