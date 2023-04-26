CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 26651163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPB. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,144 shares in the last quarter.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

