Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $285.05 million and $14.31 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,976,084 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo is a blockchain platform that aims to create a more accessible and inclusive financial system for everyone, using mobile devices and blockchain technology. The platform includes a stablecoin called Celo Dollars (cUSD) and uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that allows users to participate in network validation and governance through the native token, CELO.The CELO token is used for staking, governance, and as a means of exchange for services and products within the Celo ecosystem, while cUSD is used as a means of exchange for transactions within the platform. Overall, Celo aims to create a more inclusive financial system by enabling people around the world to participate in the global economy, regardless of their location or financial status.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

