Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Reduced by Boundary Creek Advisors LP

Boundary Creek Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises approximately 0.2% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $80,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $160,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 4,373,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,625,410. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

