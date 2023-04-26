Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Down to $17.01

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $16.54. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 1,873,822 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

