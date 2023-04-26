Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

