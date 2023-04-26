CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading 0.1% Higher

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €96.40 ($107.11) and last traded at €96.10 ($106.78). 1,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €96.00 ($106.67).

CWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €105.00 ($116.67) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($131.11) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($116.67) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $668.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.70.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

