CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CGI by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $124,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE GIB traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 222,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.