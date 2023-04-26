CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.09

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.09 and last traded at $101.09, with a volume of 242258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 11.20%. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CGI by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

