Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Up 1.9%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 279,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 335,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Charge Enterprises Stock Up 14.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $252.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charge Enterprises by 85.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

