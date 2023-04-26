Check Capital Management Inc. CA Decreases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Wayfair accounts for 0.3% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.17% of Wayfair worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

NYSE:W traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $127,037.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,609 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,401.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,835 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $127,037.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,401.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,901 shares of company stock worth $2,093,145. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

