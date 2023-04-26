Check Capital Management Inc. CA Purchases Shares of 1,100 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

NYSE ITW traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $232.77. 388,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

