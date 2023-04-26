Chesswood Group Limited Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Chesswood Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHW opened at C$8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$166.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.17. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$8.51 and a 1 year high of C$14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a current ratio of 46.44 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

