China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 12.51.
About China Life Insurance
Further Reading
