Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 1,147,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,142,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.
Chindata Group Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $201.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.