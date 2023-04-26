Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 1,147,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,142,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Chindata Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $201.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 1,985,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

