ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.38

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.38 and traded as high as $24.48. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 17,796 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $859.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

