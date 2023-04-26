Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.61 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61, Briefing.com reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,780.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,636.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,556.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,816.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,940.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

