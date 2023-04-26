Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,050.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,972.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,780.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,636.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,556.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

