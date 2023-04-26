Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,850.00 at Loop Capital

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,972.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,780.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,636.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,556.61. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.96.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

