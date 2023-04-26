Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,972.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,780.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,636.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,556.61.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $299,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

