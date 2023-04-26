Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $192.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.38.

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $4.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

