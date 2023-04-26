Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 17,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 28,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,216. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.57. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 30.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

