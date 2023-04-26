Citigroup Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $113.50

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.