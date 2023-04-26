Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SDY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.94. 209,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.99. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.