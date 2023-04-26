Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $309.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

