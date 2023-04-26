Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,461. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $392.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.