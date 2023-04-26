Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up about 0.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,471,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,277,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,215,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,221.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 59,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.90. 11,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.01 and its 200-day moving average is $304.44. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $353.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

