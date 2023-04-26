Clover Finance Market Cap Hits $23.35 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $23.35 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance launched on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 403,448,285 coins and its circulating supply is 248,196,401 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

