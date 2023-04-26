Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KO traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. 13,175,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,264,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,150,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

