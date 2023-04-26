Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Down 92.8% in April

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 688,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 511,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

Coliseum Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Coliseum Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

