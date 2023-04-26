Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 29,689 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.6% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,451,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,262. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.