Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.09. 3,197,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,253,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

