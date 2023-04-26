Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 162 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $10.25 on Wednesday, reaching $481.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,005. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.97. The company has a market cap of $448.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

