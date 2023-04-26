Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,034 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,334,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,575,434. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

