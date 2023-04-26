Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $54.72 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,026 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises about 9.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.04% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $54,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 955.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,538,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,607. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.