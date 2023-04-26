Column Capital Advisors LLC Invests $978,000 in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,803,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 74,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

