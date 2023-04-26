Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,776 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. 15,676,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,440,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.