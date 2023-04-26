Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,499 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the period. Blackbaud makes up about 0.6% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Blackbaud worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 73,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

