Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,700 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,683,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.62. The stock had a trading volume of 145,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

