Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. 1,987,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

