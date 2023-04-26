Comcast (CMCSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.