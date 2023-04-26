Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 6,027,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,757,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $45.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.