Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $45.08.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

