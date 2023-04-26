Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Comerica has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comerica to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $40.62. 3,523,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,019. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Comerica by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Comerica by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

